The subheadline on an article about Ukrainian attacks on retail warehouses in Russia raises a couple for me.

Infernos burned through massive warehouses operated by Wildberries, causing billions of dollars in damages

Some of those fires burned for a couple of days before they were brought under control.

Thus: are the Ukrainians using fire accelerants in their attacks on the warehouses (good for them if they are; they should be adding them to their attacks on the barbarian’s fuel and refinery facilities, too), or does Wildberries really have such poor fire fighting systems and such poor flammables storage protocols?