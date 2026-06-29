Progressive-Democrats for Child Abuse

The lede has it.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is pouring $15 million into new sex change initiatives for children and adults, framing the taxpayer-funded move as a defense against the federal government.

It’s bad enough, some of that money being spent on grown adults making their own decisions about their bodies and their lifestyles, but why are taxpayer dollars being donated to this?

It’s completely despicable, though, that one red cent is being spent to mutilate children with these procedures that are irreversible, cause severe long-term physiological and emotional damage, and are done from decisions made by children who are wholly incapable of such decisions or by adults acceding to these children’s wants.

What’s almost as bad, though, is that no one in Progressive-Democratic Party leadership, no one in Party establishment—no mainstream member at all—is speaking against this government-sponsored mutilation of badly confused children. This is what Party will inflict on all of our children if this calculated tragedy is allowed to spread beyond New York City.