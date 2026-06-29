Disdain for Patriotism

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The Pennsylvania State government has decided not to participate in Great American State Fair on the National Mall. The claimed reason for this is State government’s inability to find a private enterprise that would sponsor a State booth on the Mall. Oh, and it costs too much for the State to put up a booth for those 16 days.

Costs too much? Progressive-Democrats, apparently, see patriotism solely as a dollars and cents matter of buying loyalty and allegiance.

The person who made this decision is the State’s Progressive-Democrat Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, Rick Siger. The decision, however, also is that of his boss, the State’s Progressive-Democrat Governor, Josh Shapiro.

The decision by these two Progressive-Democrats, especially as it is based on such a flimsy excuse, illustrates the utter disdain Party has for America and for patriotism, even for mere displays celebrating our nation. “Patriots,” according to Party, are just a bunch of mercenary hirelings, and has nothing at all to do with love for and devotion to our great nation.

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