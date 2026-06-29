Disdain for Patriotism

The Pennsylvania State government has decided not to participate in Great American State Fair on the National Mall. The claimed reason for this is State government’s inability to find a private enterprise that would sponsor a State booth on the Mall. Oh, and it costs too much for the State to put up a booth for those 16 days.

Costs too much? Progressive-Democrats, apparently, see patriotism solely as a dollars and cents matter of buying loyalty and allegiance.

The person who made this decision is the State’s Progressive-Democrat Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, Rick Siger. The decision, however, also is that of his boss, the State’s Progressive-Democrat Governor, Josh Shapiro.

The decision by these two Progressive-Democrats, especially as it is based on such a flimsy excuse, illustrates the utter disdain Party has for America and for patriotism, even for mere displays celebrating our nation. “Patriots,” according to Party, are just a bunch of mercenary hirelings, and has nothing at all to do with love for and devotion to our great nation.