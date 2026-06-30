Getting What You Asked For

[T]he Democratic Socialists of America have admitted implementing a long-term strategy to exploit the Democratic Party’s ballot access, alarming establishment figures….

Establishment Progressive-Democrats, who are no longer mainstream Party members, but have been pushed to Party’s fringe right, are upset at these DSA usurpers. Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee Chairman from 2021 to 2025:

I say this with no ill will or animosity: if you hate the Democratic Party, then please don’t run for our nomination.

Don’t use our resources. Don’t rely on our volunteers. Don’t use our infrastructure. Don’t ask Democrats to invest their time, money, and energy in your campaign. Focus on building the party you actually support.

Umm, they are focused on that. And they’re using the broad access you and yours have been pushing for so many years already: opposition to SAVE America Act, which demands only citizens be allowed to vote and demands presentation of proof of citizenship when registering; moving to let non-citizens vote in local elections; and especially pushing jungle primaries, where party affiliation doesn’t matter, and if no single candidate gets an outright majority, the top two regardless of party go to a runoff.

Or did that broad access only apply when you could use it to upend Republican primaries and to stack national elections in your favor?

New York City DSA Co-Chair Gustavo Gordillo:

We’re on the Democratic Party ballot line. We contest the primaries, and when they’re in the legislature, they’re part of the Democratic Party caucus, but we don’t agree with the way the Democratic Party establishment organizes or runs its party apparatus.

And

We’re using the Democratic Party as a ballot-access vehicle, not because we share its goals […] We build our own organization, get elected under the Democratic label, caucus with Democrats when it’s useful, and push our own agenda from the inside.

Compare that with then-Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Barack Obama saying just before his first election to President that Party was just days away from fundamentally changing America and to then-Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden in his first SOTU speech saying that he wanted to fundamentally change our economy.

Or did that fundamental change only apply if the now fringe right wing of Party could change our nation, and not apply to fundamental change of Party?