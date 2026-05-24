What Error did she Acknowledge?

In James Freeman’s Best of the Web Wednesday piece, he wrote of Seattle’s newly elected socialist mayor Katie Wilson’s supposed acknowledgment of her problem vis-à-vis her disdain for big business in a competitive market. In her series of victory laps shortly after her election, she crowed while at a barista union rally,

I am not buying Starbucks, and you should not either.

With the ensuing backlash, which includes an exodus of big businesses like Starbucks from Seattle, she then said,

Those comments were not productive in the sense that they caused more harm than good….

Freeman then quoted, without questioning, Danny Westneat, writing for the Seattle Times:

Admitting errors in public is hard…. Conventional political wisdom says it means you’re weak. In this case, I’d argue it’s a positive sign for the future of both the mayor and Seattle.

It means the mayor is at least more grounded in the real world than some of her blinkered progressive fans….

Maybe this is a chance to reset relations with businesses—at least ones other than Starbucks, where it may be too late.

But what “error” is Westneat claiming Wilson has admitted? In fact, it’s quite clear from Wilson’s own words, and Westneat has chosen to ignore it. Wilson admitted the error of her words, not the error of their intent, which is and always has been, her disdain for and assaults on free markets and the larger businesses that operate in them.