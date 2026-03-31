A Nanny State Pusher

Pam Krueger, Founder & CEO of Wealthramp, wants employers offering 401(k) plans to provide access to a vetted network of independent, fee-only fiduciary registered investment advisers as a no-cost employee benefit.

This is because, dumb-asses that all of us Plan participants are, when we are confronted with conflicted advice, hidden fees, and unsuitable products, we’re wholly incapable of evaluating any of it on our own. We need safeguards, she insists, but who would do this vetting? She neglected to say.

Never mind that we already have access to such a network, vetted by independent fiduciaries: NAPFA, The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors. One impediment to employing one, though, is their fee structure, and many participants might be unwilling to pay the fee. Hence the insistence that the employer pay the advisor in our stead.

Have I mentioned, yet, that Wealthramp has its own stable of fee-only financial advisors?

Wealthramp has its own stable of fee-only financial advisors.

Hmm….