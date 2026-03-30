More Child Abuse

This one by the New Jersey-domiciled Westwood Regional School District Board of Education. The school district, in contradiction of a Supreme Court decision in a heavily similar California case, Mirabelli v Bonta, that held California school policies that froze parents out of their children’s transitioning decisions while in school and facilitated those transitions behind the children’s parents’ backs, is doing precisely that. The Westwood school district is facilitating the transition of children in its schools and doing so behind their parents’ backs.

The Thomas Moore Society, the entity that got the initial ruling against Bonta, has warned Westwood that if it does not reverse its position promptly (14 April is the Society’s deadline), it will bring suit to effect that reversal.

It’s time, too, say I, to move beyond mere civil cases against such entities and to start bringing criminal charges against the personnel running such entities for their determined child abuse practices. These surgeries, hormonal treatments, even simply facilitating dress and verbal transitionings in children are blatant abuses of the children. Other forms of abuse of children are felonies; so should these be.