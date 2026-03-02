It Isn’t Enough

DoJ has filed suit against UCLA over the school’s overt antisemitic bigotry in the immediate and ensuing aftermath of Hamas’ atrocities inflicted on Israel 7 October 2023 and subsequently.

The school “engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination against Jewish and Israeli employees at UCLA…by failing to prevent and correct antisemitic workplace discrimination,” the complaint says. For all the incidents of anti-Jewish harassment, “not a single student, staff member, or faculty member was…formally disciplined for antisemitic behavior—including those who were arrested for illegal conduct.”

UCLA has lied about cleaning up its act:

UCLA said in a statement that the school had “taken concrete and significant steps to strengthen campus safety, enforce policies and combat antisemitism.”

The lie is demonstrated:

UCLA didn’t discipline or expel students for behavior that crossed into threats and harassment.

DoJ’s suit “asks,” according to the WSJ,

the school to stop tolerating a hostile work environment based on race, religion, and national origin.

If that’s an accurate summation and the extent of the call, it’s badly deficient. The personnel who perpetrated this bigotries would seem to remain in place. Any words they might fall past their lips or out of their keyboards claiming to stop such misbehaviors cannot be trusted given their empirically demonstrated bigotry. As part of any outcome of the suit—and there should be no settlement—these personnel must be fired for cause and any educator licenses they might possess be revoked with prejudice. Any students involved who are still present must be expelled with prejudice, and any since graduated must have their degrees rescinded, also with prejudice.