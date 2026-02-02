What We Have on our Northern Border

This is Canada under its PM Mark Carney.

refusing to honor its financial commitment to NATO; subsumed within that refusal is a betrayal of all of its fellow alliance members by rendering it needily dependent on their blood and treasure for defense while shamefully refusing to supply its own blood and treasure for their defense

concluding trade deals with the People’s Republic of China, a nation of avowed enmity toward us, that favor the PRC while producing little of material substance for Canadians

concluding similarly one-sided trade deals with Qatar, a nation that while nominally aligned with us actively supports and funds terrorists on the southern reaches of the Arabian Peninsula

leaving wide open to illegal alien flows and drug and human trafficking its border with us

Maybe the risk is greater than that from having Mexico on our southern border. At least, Mexico is taking steps to work with us on curbing illegal immigration and human and drug trafficking across that border, along with curbing imports of the PRC’s fentanyl constituent drugs.