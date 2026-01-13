General Jack Keane (USA, Ret) thinks President Donald Trump (R) should give the Iranian government one more warning before striking, if we’re going to strike at all.

“The president has told them, ‘If you kill them, I’m coming for you,'” Keane said during an appearance on Life, Liberty & Levin on Saturday.

“They’ve already killed more than 40 people, and they’ve jailed many more. And in jail, they will execute them.”

…

“I think the president could give one more warning and then take down some of the leaders responsible for conducting violence against the Iranian population[.]”

No. One warning is enough, they heard him that first time, and they’ve already answered him. No more warnings, no more talking. It’s time to act, and more forcefully than merely taking down some of the leaders. There needs to be no teeth and claws left for their follow-ons to use.