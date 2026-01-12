Time to Strike

The Iranian government is threatening US Middle East bases, shipping lanes in the Arabian Gulf, and Israel if the US strikes Iran in support of the Iranian people, who are in the streets first protesting inflation and now openly calling for the downfall of the mullahs’ regime.

Iran will attack American military bases in the Middle East if the US hits first, the country’s parliamentary speaker said Sunday after US officials said the Trump administration was looking at preliminary options for striking Iranian military sites.

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf [third in power behind Khamenei and Iran’s President] also threatened that Iran would hit Middle Eastern shipping lanes and Israel.

And

Ghalibaf also raised the possibility of a pre-emptive attack, following other senior officials who have mentioned this in recent days.

It’s time for the US to strike in support of the Iranian people. Iran’s ability to strike back was demonstrated during its strikes against Israel and its counters against Israel and the US during the recently concluded 12-day kerfuffle: virtually non-existent, with very few of its missiles getting through defenses, and most of those missing their targets.

My target list would center on Iran’s remaining air defense facilities, missile launch facilities, naval bases and naval ships afloat, then move on to central Basij facilities, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bases. Then the mullahs’ hideaways. They’re last, to give them time to leave the city and the potential for collateral damage, and then to be fixed in place for serious targeting. A couple of days work, maybe longer, depending on the size of the US forces in place and the operational pace they’re put through.

It’s time to be done with the thugs, from the mullahs on down. There will be neither People Power revolution nor any Color Revolution success; those affairs worked, and relatively bloodlessly so, because the governments being tossed had some minimal concern for the lives of their people, or they lacked the overwhelming force available to suppress the protests, or they had places outside their nations to which to flee. The mullahs care only about their own lives and power, the IRGC and the Basij will unhesitatingly provide the necessary force, and the mullahs have no place to which to run or hide.

Without our help, the present struggles in Iran will get very bloody, and the protesting may well end suppressed, if only because so many of the protestors will be killed—in the thousands—by these thugs. That’s already started: