They All Look Alike? Really?

In touting an endorsement by Jasmine Crockett, who is a Texas Progressive-Democrat Congresswoman and Senate candidate, of a California Progressive-Democratic Party candidate for Congress, California Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D) used this imagery.

To the vast majority of us, it’s plain that the image labeled Jasmine Crockett is not an image of Crockett. There’s not even a hint of resemblance, other than that it’s an image of a black woman. And it was offered by a liberal white woman* in typical white female liberal savior fashion. That Quirk-Silva didn’t even recognize her “mistake” until queried by Fox News is instructive.

It is possible that this…error…didn’t flow from any “all blacks look alike” racism. Maybe it flowed, instead, from the “all blacks are politically monolithic so any black image will do” racism.

*To clarify, based on Quirk-Silva’s name: born Sharon D Howard, she acquired her family name from her first marriage to Shawn Quirk and, following divorce, her current marriage to Jesus Silva. Her decision to hyphenate on her two married names is her own.