A Couple of A Propos Characterizations

As usual, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R) shows his mastery of them. Here are two.
On the Progressive-Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY):
Senator Schumer gambled, and he lost. He’s kind of walking around now looking like a guy who just lost his luggage.
I think his testicles are on back order from China[.]
On the Progressive-Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY):
The congresswoman is a creation of the media.
I’ve never heard anybody describe her as a policy maven. My experience with her is if you scratch the surface, you just get more surface.
Some might characterize these as cheap shots. That doesn’t make them inapt, though.