A Couple of A Propos Characterizations

As usual, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R) shows his mastery of them. Here are two.

On the Progressive-Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY):

Senator Schumer gambled, and he lost. He’s kind of walking around now looking like a guy who just lost his luggage.

I think his testicles are on back order from China[.]

On the Progressive-Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY):

The congresswoman is a creation of the media.

I’ve never heard anybody describe her as a policy maven. My experience with her is if you scratch the surface, you just get more surface.

Some might characterize these as cheap shots. That doesn’t make them inapt, though.