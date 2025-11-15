A Couple of A Propos Characterizations

As usual, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R) shows his mastery of them. Here are two.

On the Progressive-Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY):

Senator Schumer gambled, and he lost. He’s kind of walking around now looking like a guy who just lost his luggage.
I think his testicles are on back order from China[.]

On the Progressive-Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY):

The congresswoman is a creation of the media.
I’ve never heard anybody describe her as a policy maven. My experience with her is if you scratch the surface, you just get more surface.

Some might characterize these as cheap shots. That doesn’t make them inapt, though.

