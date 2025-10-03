How Many Bureaucrats?

James Freeman asked this question in his Tuesday Wall Street Journal op-ed, regarding the bureaucrats in the Federal government.

The government, and I [ahem], answered this question during an earlier Progressive-Democrat-led Federal government shutdown, and we’re about to get an empirical demonstration with the current Schumer Shutdown which began Wednesday morning. Here’s what that earlier shutdown demonstrated about the number of bureaucrats actually needed:

Office Per Cent Nonessential White House 74 Treasury 82 Labor 82 Interior 81 EPA 94 NASA 97 Housing and Urban Development 96 Education 94 Commerce 87 Smithsonian 84

There are others, also, with a different per centage of nonessentials:

Office Per Cent Nonessential U.S. Commission of Fine Arts 100 U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness 100 USDA Risk Management Agency 100 Federal Maritime Commission 100 Economic Development Administration 100 Minority Business Development Agency 100

There’s a more complete list over at Slate.

The short answer is: not many of the bureaucrats on the payroll are actually needed. The longer answer will be begun to be delivered with the RIF that the OMB has instructed Executive Branch Departments and Agencies to prepare lists for, with those lists beginning with programs and projects currently unfunded and that do not align with Presidential policy. The answer will be expanded on by all the Leftist and Civil Service union lawsuits objecting to the RIF, even to preparing for a RIF. Those lawsuits will prove the lack of need for those bureaucrats.