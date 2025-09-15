“Political Violence Has Become a Terrifying Fact of American Life”

That’s the headline. What it doesn’t include, and what the underlying article goes on to not include, is that the political violence is almost exclusively from the Left.

Then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D) shot and nearly killed at a rally

Progressive-Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer (NY), on the Supreme Court Building front steps, threatening by name two Supreme Court Justices, followed shortly by an assassination attempt against one of the named

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I, VT) accusing Republicans and Donald Trump of autocracy and dictatorship, followed shortly by a Leftist’s mass murder attempt against Republican Congressmen practicing baseball

Antifa’s attacks on Conservative newsman Andy Ngo

Antifa’s attacks on Christian rallies

Attack against then-Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016

Months later another Leftist tried to steal a police officer’s pistol with which to shoot Trump at a rally

A 2017 attempt by a Leftist to ram a forklift into a Trump motorcade

A 2018 mailing of a ricin-laced envelope to Trump

George Floyd riots during which Minneapolis’ mayor held off sending in National Guard to quell the riots

Summer of Love in Seattle

Riots and attacks against Federal officers and buildings in Portland while Portland’s mayor objected to the Federal government sending National Guard troops to protect those Federal buildings

2021 attack on the White House by a Black Nationalist, during which a Capitol Police officer was killed and another injured

Two murder 2024 attempts against then-Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump

Death threats and swatting made against US District Judge Aileen Cannon New York County DA Alvin Bragg US District Judge Tanya Chutkan

Assaults against ICE agents as the go about enforcing immigration law, particularly against violent illegal aliens

Murder of Charlie Kirk, a Republican podcaster, speaker, fund-raiser, founder of Turning Point USA

The ammunition by the Kirk murderer inscribed with “anti-fascist” and transgender slogans

Death threats leveled against Kirk’s widow

Then there’s what Jonathon Turley calls “rage rhetoric,” which Leftists insist is provocative of physical violence, and on that, those Leftists are correct. It’s just that the rhetoric is mostly from their fellow Leftists. The following are in addition to Schumer’s and Sanders’ rage rhetoric. These have set the environment that justifies, in the Left’s collective mind, the violence they inflict.

2022, then-President Joe Biden called the MAGA movement “semi-fascism.”

Vice President Kamala Harris yokked it up with Ellen DeGeneres about killing Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, or former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D, MA) declared “Elon Musk is seizing the power that belongs to the American people.”

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D, MD) said that [Elon] Musk and Trump were conducting a “rapidly expanding and accelerating coup.”

Senator Ron Wyden (D, OR) said that a “coup” was being carried out.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY) said Musk was “taking away everything we have.”

Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (D, NJ) said “God d—it shut down the Senate!…WE ARE AT WAR!”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D, NY) called on his fellow Progressive-Democrats to fight “in the streets.”

That’s just a taste.

Then there’s the Left’s cancel war against the Right, which while not kinetic is often just as destructive of careers and lives.