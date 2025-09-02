When You Don’t Know the Difference between Man and Woman

Be loud and proud about it. Minnesota Progressive-Democratic Party Senator Amy Klobuchar referred to the Minneapolis Annunciation Catholic School mass shooter as “he” in her remarks about the event. On this, Klobuchar was entirely correct.

Court records show [the shooter] legally changed names from Robert to Robin in 2019. A court form, filled by a person believed to be the shooter’s mother, Mary Grace Westman, said, “Minor child [redacted] identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”

That’s not stopping NPR from pushing its ignorance at the top of its lungs. NPR host Ailsa Chang:

And just a point of clarification, Senator Klobuchar referenced the shooter as “he.” Although police have identified a suspect, it’s still unclear at this time what that person’s gender is or how they identify.

The shooter is male because that’s how he started life, and that’s how his genetics identify him. Choosing to self-identify otherwise changes nothing about his biology; it affects only his chosen life style.

A side note, too, since Chang apparently has forgotten her grade school American English grammar lessons. There’s only one shooter in the present case. The grammatically correct pronoun here is not the plural “they,” but the singular “he.”

There’s a reason NPR is losing its Federal funding.