State and Party Affiliation and Comings and Goings

The following two tables show U-Haul‘s annual report on one-way interstate rentals, coupled with the party that runs the State. The first shows top 10 most favored destination States according to U-Haul‘s report, the second the 10 most departed-from States. In both cases, the number following the State is the State’s rank in U-Haul‘s preceding year ranking. 

Rank State Party Control
1. SOUTH CAROLINA (4) Republican
2. TEXAS (1) Republican
3. NORTH CAROLINA (3) Democrat Governor, Republican Legislature
4. FLORIDA (2) Republican
5. TENNESSEE (5) Republican
6. ARIZONA (8) Democrat Governor, Republican Legislature
7. WASHINGTON (7) Democrat
8. INDIANA (27) Republican
9. UTAH (13) Republican
10. IDAHO (6) Republican

 

Rank State Party Control
41. CONNECTICUT (42) Democrat
42. MARYLAND (44) Democrat
43. MICHIGAN (46) Democrat
44. LOUISIANA (45) Republican
45. ILLINOIS (48) Democrat
46. PENNSYLVANIA (38) Democrat Governor and House, Republican Senate
47. NEW YORK (43) Democrat
48. NEW JERSEY (47) Democrat
49. MASSACHUSETTS (49) Democrat
50. CALIFORNIA (50) Democrat

