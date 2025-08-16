State and Party Affiliation and Comings and Goings

The following two tables show U-Haul‘s annual report on one-way interstate rentals, coupled with the party that runs the State. The first shows top 10 most favored destination States according to U-Haul‘s report, the second the 10 most departed-from States. In both cases, the number following the State is the State’s rank in U-Haul‘s preceding year ranking.

Rank State Party Control 1. SOUTH CAROLINA (4) Republican 2. TEXAS (1) Republican 3. NORTH CAROLINA (3) Democrat Governor, Republican Legislature 4. FLORIDA (2) Republican 5. TENNESSEE (5) Republican 6. ARIZONA (8) Democrat Governor, Republican Legislature 7. WASHINGTON (7) Democrat 8. INDIANA (27) Republican 9. UTAH (13) Republican 10. IDAHO (6) Republican

Rank State Party Control 41. CONNECTICUT (42) Democrat 42. MARYLAND (44) Democrat 43. MICHIGAN (46) Democrat 44. LOUISIANA (45) Republican 45. ILLINOIS (48) Democrat 46. PENNSYLVANIA (38) Democrat Governor and House, Republican Senate 47. NEW YORK (43) Democrat 48. NEW JERSEY (47) Democrat 49. MASSACHUSETTS (49) Democrat 50. CALIFORNIA (50) Democrat

There would seem to be a hint here.

H/t Ricochet and Ekosj.