State and Party Affiliation and Comings and Goings

The following two tables show U-Haul‘s annual report on one-way interstate rentals, coupled with the party that runs the State. The first shows top 10 most favored destination States according to U-Haul‘s report, the second the 10 most departed-from States. In both cases, the number following the State is the State’s rank in U-Haul‘s preceding year ranking.
|Rank
|State
|Party Control
|1.
|SOUTH CAROLINA (4)
|Republican
|2.
|TEXAS (1)
|Republican
|3.
|NORTH CAROLINA (3)
|Democrat Governor, Republican Legislature
|4.
|FLORIDA (2)
|Republican
|5.
|TENNESSEE (5)
|Republican
|6.
|ARIZONA (8)
|Democrat Governor, Republican Legislature
|7.
|WASHINGTON (7)
|Democrat
|8.
|INDIANA (27)
|Republican
|9.
|UTAH (13)
|Republican
|10.
|IDAHO (6)
|Republican
|Rank
|State
|Party Control
|41.
|CONNECTICUT (42)
|Democrat
|42.
|MARYLAND (44)
|Democrat
|43.
|MICHIGAN (46)
|Democrat
|44.
|LOUISIANA (45)
|Republican
|45.
|ILLINOIS (48)
|Democrat
|46.
|PENNSYLVANIA (38)
|Democrat Governor and House, Republican Senate
|47.
|NEW YORK (43)
|Democrat
|48.
|NEW JERSEY (47)
|Democrat
|49.
|MASSACHUSETTS (49)
|Democrat
|50.
|CALIFORNIA (50)
|Democrat
There would seem to be a hint here.
H/t Ricochet and Ekosj.