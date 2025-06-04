Interior Secretary Doug Burgum thinks he has a deal with New York’s Progressive-Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul: he’ll lift the pause on an off-shore windmill project she wants if she’ll unblock a couple of natural gas pipelines that ex-Progressive-Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo blocked. The pipelines would vastly lower energy costs for New York and for the northeastern States on the other side of New York from Pennsylvania, where the pipelines would have originated.

Burgum lifted the pause on the wind farm, and then—and only then—Hochul said she’d work with the Trump Administration and companies on “new energy projects.”

This is backwards, and it foolishly trusts a Progressive-Democratic Party politician to follow through in any serious fashion.

It’s easy enough for Burgum to lift the pause on the wind farm; he can do it with the stroke of his pen. It’ll take a while for Hochul to lift the ban on the pipelines—if she does it at all rather than just engaging in stalling rhetoric, empty words like work with…on “new energy projects.” The correct order for execution of this agreement would have been for Hochul to lift the ban and get construction started. Then lift the pause.