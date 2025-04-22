It’s Not Just Security Failures

Oh, please, spare us the whining about failures to adequately protect our political leaders. The violence that slips past our security details also result from deliberate provocation, and that comes primarily from the Left and from Progressive-Democratic Party politicians.

The arson attack targeting Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence is the latest in a recent spate of security failures that have left America’s VIPs in danger, raising questions about what has led to the breakdown.

Vermont’s Socialist Independent Senator Bernie Sanders’ inflammatory rhetoric was followed by a mass murder attempt on Republican Congressmen at a baseball game.

New York’s then-Senate Majority Leader and now-Senate Minority Leader Progressive-Democrat Chuck Schumer stood on the Supreme Court building steps and directly threatened, by name, two Supreme Court Justices. That was followed by an attempt to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the two named.

Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden wanted to put a bullseye on Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s back. That was followed by two attempts to murder him.

It was a Leftist radical who openly murdered a health insurance company CEO in broad daylight and who now is lionized for his murder by the Left.

The arson (and murder attempt?) on Pennsylvania’s Jewish governor Josh Shapiro and his family, ironically himself a Progressive-Democrat, came against the backdrop of the ongoing decision of Leftists and Party to excuse, if not merely ignore, the climate of antisemitic bigotry and open support for terrorists related to Palestine and Hamas that pollutes so many of our institutions (not just “education”) and our politics. That, in turn, comes against the broader backdrop of excusing violent criminals, repeatedly releasing them on no bail, or not bothering to charge them at all, or even going so far as to charge criminals’ victims and victim defenders for the heinous crime of defending themselves or others.

Spare us all the crocodile tears, the hypocrisy, the outright dishonesty of pretending to be upset over “failures to protect” Americans, VIP or otherwise.