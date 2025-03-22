Mistaken Emphasis

Oil and gas companies are worried that, in the process of reducing the Federal employee work force, too many regulators who issue the permits these companies need to begin work on a project are being fired, and so the permits are being delayed.

Some companies are asking the administration not to lay off key personnel who deliver permits at federal agencies….

[C]ompanies receive permits to drill on US lands from Interior’s Bureau of Land Management, licenses to export liquefied natural gas from the Energy Department, and permits to build interstate natural gas pipelines from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

This isn’t the problem the executives make it out to be. The regulators in those entities are not independent satraps who act entirely on their own recognizance. They do not issue the permits or reject them in their own name; they act in the name of their respective Department or agency heads, and those agency heads are not independent satraps, either; they act in the name of their respective Department Secretaries. As such, the agency heads are fully capable of issuing/rejecting permits, and ultimately the Secretaries are fully capable of overruling their subordinate agency heads and issuing/rejecting the permits themselves.

Of course the Leftists and a large collection of fee-seeking lawyers will jump on this with litigation, but ultimately the agency and Secretary actions should be upheld.

Still, they can’t act entirely alone. Matt Schatzman, NextDecade CEO wants those agencies to hire more workers and cut red tape so the industry can start more projects as quickly as possible. It’s not necessary to have both of those. More hires is not necessary in any event; legislation is: require permits to be issued or rejected withing 30 days of the initial application, or the permits are deemed issued. Require the regulators to defend in concrete, measurable, publicly accessible terms their rejection within two weeks of their rejection, or the permit is deemed issued.