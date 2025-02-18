Reciprocal Tariffs

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett says that negotiations are underway with a variety of nations regarding tariffs.

Reciprocal tariffs are absolutely a high priority for the president, [they] have been forever. You know, our trading partners charge us way more in tariffs than we charge them. And it’s something he talked about before[.]

And there’s got to be a lot more action on it today[.]

A lot more action. Recall that, during his first term, President Donald Trump (R) offered the G-7 nations and EU a tariff-free trade zone. All of those nations and the EU blew him off.

It’s time to renew that offer: let tariffs reciprocally drop to zero and create a true free trade zone. See if those nations, and especially the EU are serious about doing honest business with us. American producers will have no trouble competing in that zone.

