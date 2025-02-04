Here’s a Thought

I do actually have one, every once in a while. This one is brief, as my thoughts often are.

President Donald Trump (R) has nominated a long and broad list of folks for various of the Departments, Agencies, and White House staff poitions; many of these are controversial, at least in the minds of Progressive-Democrats and the press. A subset of the controversial ones may not get confirmed.

There’s a way around that.

Trump should include all those whose confirmations are denied in his kitchen cabinet. There’s no reason for him to lose their advice, just because weak sisters and Progressive-Democrats in the Senate disapprove.

NB: There are parallels between a Trumpian kitchen cabinet as I propose and the origin of the function in President Andrew Jackson’s administration.