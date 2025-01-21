What’s the Downside?

A Wall Street Journal article ruminating on Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio and his relationship with a number of diplomatic envoys who would report directly to President Donald Trump (R) had this concern:

[T]he system appears designed to expand Trump’s policymaking role while diminishing that of the State Department, the Defense Department, and the National Security staff….

Of course. State, DoD, and those staffers all work for the President, they are not independent mini-government branches.

The President—every President—is the one in charge of foreign policy, both its development and its implementation. It’s imperative to our system of republican governance that those agencies, and all the other agencies in the Executive Branch, be brought back under control and reined in.