The First Move Should Be…

The incoming Trump administration is looking spring-loaded to begin mining the sea bed for minerals that are just lying around waiting to be scooped up and harvested. The new Congress looks ready to support that.

Last month, the House of Representatives passed its annual defense funding bill, which included a provision instructing the secretary of defense to provide a feasibility study on whether minerals from the deep sea could be processed within the US.

That follows a number of cabinet appointments by Trump seen as friendly to deep-sea mining. Elise Stefanik, Marco Rubio, Howard Lutnick, and William McGinley have all been nominated for positions on the president-elect’s team and have all previously voiced support for ocean mining.

Aside from the benefits of mining the sea floors, including those on our continental shelf and elsewhere in our Exclusive Economic Zone, our first move, or at least a very early move, should be the floor of the South China Sea, which is rife with minerals, especially those critical to energy, to any energy transitions, to computing, to defense-related technologies, and so on.

We also should move to help our friends and those who would be friends around the rim of the Sea do their own sea bed mining within their Exclusive Economic Zones and help mediate disputes among those nations over whose EEZ applies where and how to deal with the claimed overlaps.

The People’s Republic of China will protest most loudly and aggressively, but it’s long past time their seizure and occupation of these international waters and the waters in those EEZs gets answered and the PRC pushed back into its own waters.