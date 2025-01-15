Not Entirely

It seems the deep state is alive and well, and its denizens are loudly proud of themselves.

The vast majority of federal government managers who supported Kamala Harris as the Democrat presidential nominee plan to resist Donald Trump’s second presidency, according to a new poll released Monday.

Pollster Scott Rasmussen on responding to the intended overt sabotage (my term, not his):

But the biggest way to address those problems with the federal government managers who are going to be resisting is to succeed[.]

It’ll be easier to succeed if these…managers…are not in the way. The best way to succeed, thus, is to fire those managers who insert their positions in the way of their bosses, who slow walk decision implementation, who engage in passive-aggressive resistance.

Return them to the private sector, and let them do their nefariousness on someone else’s payroll than us taxpayers’.