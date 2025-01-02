Pointless Resolution

“Journalistic institutions” are being offered a New Year’s Resolution, by many of us average Americans, for how to execute their function in the coming year.

Americans across the country were united in their New Year’s resolution for the media: “Tell the truth.”

It won’t happen, though, not in any believable way, unless there’s a complete replacement of the current crop of editors and news writers. It’s the current crop that has been so blatantly biased and outright dishonest on their “news” pages and dishonest on what passes for their opinion pages. These incumbents have trashed their credibility far beyond repair with their determined and studied bias and dishonesty over the last decades.

And one more Critical Item criterion: the journalist guild must restore the erstwhile practice of at least two on-the-record sources to corroborate the anonymously sourced claims that news and opinion writers make. That was the original standard of journalistic integrity, and it’s instructive that the current crop of guild members have no concrete, publicly accessible and measurable standard in its place.

I, for one, am tired of those worthies masquerading the voices in their heads and their childhood imaginary friends as actual sources. I’ve had done with their “sources who were present” and “senior officials.” I’m especially fed up with these writers’ ubiquitous sources “who speak only with anonymity out of fear of blowback.” Such cowards—if they exist and aren’t just another set of imaginary sources—cannot ever be believed: they’re putting their personal welfare ahead of doing a right thing.