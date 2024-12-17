And no thanks for the memories.

Many government bureaucrats are leaving their jobs even before the Trump administration gets sworn in next month.

Government bureaucrats are abandoning ship ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, anticipating either their termination or an intolerable upending of the status quo at their agencies.

Not merely leaving in consonance with the change of administration, but bailing out? Well, there is that bit about their Know Better agendas being deleted.

Some key government officials, including those whose posts are not necessarily tied to political appointments, have taken it upon themselves to exit government service in light of the initiative and Trump’s return.

For instance:

Christopher Wray is quitting as FBI director

FAA chief Michael Whitaker—even though he had widespread support and didn’t seem in line to be replaced before his term was up

Gary Gensler is quitting as SEC Chairman

Buh-bye, luv ya, mean it.