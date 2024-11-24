Promises, Promises

President-elect Donald Trump (R) has nominated a number of folks for various Cabinet and Agency positions. Three, in particular, already are (potentially) having a salutary effect: Matt Gaetz for AG, Robert F Kennedy Jr for HHS, and Pete Hegseth for SecDef.

Folks in those departments now are threatening mass resignations should they be confirmed.

That’s a built-in promise to shrink government employment, and by itself it’s reason enough to confirm Gaetz, Kennedy, and Hegseth. Then hold those bureaucrats to their word.