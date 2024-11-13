Maybe Not the Best Choice

President-elect Donald Trump (R) has chosen Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R, NY) to be his Ambassador to the UN.

This is a mistake; although it’s no knock on Stefanik to say so. My problems with her selection are these.

With the Republicans retaining their House majority still up in the air a week after the election, even if they succeed, it’ll be a slim majority. Her departure from the House would trigger a special election, and while it’s unlikely that another Republican would lose that seat, that’s a non-zero probability.

More importantly, she’s too badly needed in the House, especially with the ability in this narrow majority environment of the Republicans’ Chaos Caucus to continue their foolishnesses. Stefanik is a skilled Congresswoman who could continue to tamp down (if not entirely successfully in the last Congress) those foolishesses.

Stefanik’s replacement is unlikely to be as effective as she has been as a Congresswoman, and especially neither that replacement nor an existing Congressman will be as successful as she has been in the House’s Republican caucus hierarchy or on her committee assignments.

The UN Ambassadorship’s role itself isn’t as important as her role in the House. Our UN Ambassador’s role, because the majority of the UN nations hate us or our allies and friends or both, is limited to calling out those nations’ misbehaviors and to vetoing their initiatives on the Security Council. There are a number of folks besides Stefanik who could fill that role.