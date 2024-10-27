True Enough. However.

Progressive-Democrat Vice President and Party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris held a town hall campaign event in Delaware County, PA, Wednesday. CNN‘s Anderson Cooper moderated the event.

No less a light than Progressive-Democrat and ex-President Barack Obama senior official David Axelrod was unimpressed with her failure to perform.

The thing that would concern me is when she doesn’t want to answer a question. Her habit is to kind of go to “word salad city,” and she did that on a couple of answers. One was on Israel. Anderson asked a direct question, “Would you be stronger on Israel than Trump?” And there was a seven-minute answer, but none of it related to the question he was asking.

That’s true enough, although it’s less a matter of Harris not wanting to answer such questions so much as it is that she has no answer to them; she’s that unprepared.

CNN‘s Jake Tapper:

She focused a lot more on Donald Trump, I think it’s fair to say, than she did on many specifics in terms of what she would do as president[.]

That’s because that’s all she has. She has no policies of her own, other than the ones she’s clearly articulated over the years—banning fracking, decriminalizing coming across our border illegally, continuing Party profligate spending. She has given one direct answer on the matter, twice: when asked by different interviewers what she would do differently from Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden, her clear and unequivocal answer was that she couldn’t think of anything she’d do differently.

That however, though: a significant part of her resorting to Axelrod’s word salad city is Cooper letting her get away with it. He chose not to follow up on her evasion; he chose not to press her and repeat, or even restate, the question and insist she give a substantive answer.

Cooper is an example of the coddling the press (Tapper lately notwithstanding) does of Harris.