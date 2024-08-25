Musk for NASA?

That’s the suggestion for SpaceX’s (and Tesla’s, and a couple other enterprises) CEO Elon Musk from Hudson Institute‘s Arthur Herman. Both Musk and former President and current Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump say they are open to working with each other in a Trump administration.

An entrepreneur who isn’t afraid to fail, and thereby push, successfully, for more rapid progress than bureaucracies and their bureaucrats will permit, could be a good move for a bureaucratic and bloated agency like NASA, but….

The move would work only if Musk were given the hiring and firing authority the leaders of private companies have. With a government entity, though, that would be hard to achieve with all the unionized civil servants (over)populating NASA. This is, after all, the collection of bureaucrats with engineering degrees that gave us long, slow, cost-overrun and overrunning rockets for the return to the moon, and who can no longer even get a manned capsule to low earth orbit and back, leaving two aging astronauts stranded on the space station. It’s true enough that the rocket is reliable, but it’s still—all these years after SpaceX—an expensive use once and throw it away device, and Starliner appears not to work. Yes, yes, the rocket and its manned Starliner capsule were built by Lockheed-Martin’s and Boeing’s United Launch Alliance and by Boeing. But they were built under contracts let by those too-permissive bureaucrat engineers of NASA.

The long line of slow, bloated development and launch by NASA dates back to the period after NASA successfully landed astronauts on the moon and brought them back. It’s been those 50-ish years since, and no serious effort has been made to go back—it’s too expensive, say the NASA bureaucrats and the politicians of Congress, observing the expensiveness of NASA programs.

Another serious impediment to Musk having a chance of success at NASA is Congress. That body will be leery of angrifying unions generally and especially the Federal civil service unions by letting Musk get rid of the dead wood in NASA and bring in folks of his choosing. Even more, that body will be leery of Musk’s risk-taking, this time with tax dollars instead of his own and his private citizen shareholders.

My suggestion: give Musk a shot, with full backing from the White House. If he can’t bring about significant improvement in NASA’s performance and cost structure, then disband NASA altogether and leave its…programs…to the private enterprises in our private economy.