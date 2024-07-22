The day after the Republican convention closed, with Republicans the most unified they’ve been in several election cycles, this occurred:

Friday brought calls from several more Democrats for President Biden to end his candidacy….

Never mind that party Presidential nominating conventions typically produce spikes in poll numbers favoring the party that just concluded its convention and that spike quickly dissipates as the adrenalin rush of the convention fades. Those polls aren’t even out, yet, so the degree of spike isn’t known.

The calls from several more Progressive-Democrats this soon after the Republican convention is just the blind, stinking panic of the Progressive-Democratic Party as its politicians run hysterically in circles, screaming and shouting.

Is this a political party we want anywhere near our government in these dangerous times for our nation?

Separately but relatedly, I hope Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden stands tall, metaphorically, and refuses to end his campaign for reelection. If Party elites want to execute a coup against their Party leader, let them do it at the convention, where nomination debates and nominations should occur. Let the people have their voices stand, through their delegates, which they solemnly elected throughout the primaries. Folks voted in those primaries long before they understood the condition of their preferred candidate? That’s a lesson that might be taken to heart regarding (too) early voting in general.

In the realization (I wrote this post Saturday night), Biden folded and dropped out. Then it took him two tries actually endorse his VP as his replacement for reelection. He can’t tell his delegates how to vote at the convention, but it seems likely to me that the party bosses will deny those 14 million primary voters their representation through the delegates their votes selected and anoint Harris. If so, so much for democracy in the party that bleats about threats to our democracy.