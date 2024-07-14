A Thought for the DNC Convention

It’s a pipe dream, but were it to occur, its outcome would be interesting.

The thought: Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden does not end his campaign for reelection, but he does release all of his delegates. With one addendum: the DNC’s own votes at the convention must be disqualified, also; the only votes eligible to be cast at the convention itself are those of the primary-selected delegates from the several States.

In the resulting (re)open convention, let anyone stand for the nomination for Party Presidential candidate, which would include, perhaps exclusively, those Party politicians willing to cross Joe Biden—itself an instructive self-selection—as well as Biden himself.

On the convention’s decision, none of the Party’s members, dissidents or loyalists, would have any beef. That would especially be the case were Biden to be renominated at that recast convention, the delegates having gotten a chance to readdress their original selection in light of current information regarding Biden.