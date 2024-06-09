The IAEA Grows Some…Independence

Even after the International Atomic Energy Agency concluded that Iran had, in violation of its own claims as well as actual agreements, had enough enriched uranium to produce one bomb within a week and enough to produce nearly eight over a month, Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden pushed the Agency to look the other way and do nothing.

The IAEA did not look the other way.

The International Atomic Energy Agency passed a formal censure of Iran on Wednesday[.]

It’s good that this organization has stopped taking our unserious President seriously. Our nation’s enemies already don’t.