Witness Tampering?

Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden visited Hallie Biden just a few days before she is expected to testify at Hunter Biden’s criminal trial. The Lady Biden is Hunter’s ex-paramour and the widow of Joe’s other son. Part of the reason for her testimony:

Prosecutors allege Hunter lied about his drug use on gun purchase forms and then briefly illegally possessed at least one weapon—which Hallie disposed of in a public dumpster in 2018.

Biden’s visit also came just a few days before the anniversary of the widow Hallie’s husband’s death. Of course, Biden can legally speak with Widow Hallie. The also nearby anniversary may be the purpose of the visit.

Or, it may be coincidence.

But. But, but, but. I would have thought the elder Biden would visit one son’s widow openly, in broad daylight, rather than visiting the witness for his other son’s trial at night and in secret.