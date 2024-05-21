Why Is He Hesitating?

Two Presidential candidate debates have been agreed between former Republican President Donald Trump and current Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden: one each on CNN, ABC, and a putative VP candidate debate on Fox.

However, while Trump has agreed to do four debates–

I have accepted a fourth Presidential Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, this time with NBC & Telemundo….

–he says, in essence, the more the merrier, Biden is refusing. Jen O’Malley Dillon, formerly Biden’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff and currently his Presidential campaign chair, had this:

President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms. No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates.

Why is Biden so reluctant to accept any more debates, especially in front of an Hispanic audience? Does he care so little about them? Is he simply writing them off? Or is Dillon or other of his advisors concerned about his ability to hold it together through more debates?

After all, there is the 2020 track record of debates during which Trump’s behavior often was erratic, and Biden has bragged about having beaten Trump in those debates. Why pass on the opportunity to beat him more times this year?

Update: Corrected to reflect that there are only two debates, so far, between Trump and Biden.