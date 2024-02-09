Whose Record?

The European Union’s Copernicus claims

Earth’s temperature was more than 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the preindustrial era in the 12 months ending January, the first time temperatures averaged over a yearlong period have breached this key threshold in international climate diplomacy.

[T]he average temperature from February 2023 to January 2024 was 1.52 degrees Celsius above the average temperature from 1850 to 1900, the period generally considered to be preindustrial by climate scientists. This January was 1.66 degrees warmer than the preindustrial average, making it the warmest January on record….

The Climate Funding Industry’s game is given away by that 1850 to 1900, the period generally considered to be preindustrial by climate scientists nonsense.

It’s a falsely and arbitrarily truncated period of before the beginning of industrialization. As such, Copernicus‘ claim is simply not true. Earth was warmer roughly 5,000 years ago, 6,000 years after the end of the last Ice Age—and a bit further before the industrial age.

Beyond that, there have been a number of epochs in Earth’s even earlier climate “preindustrial” record when our planet was very much warmer than it is today, with life being lush. Too, Earth remains today, those 11,000 years after that Ice Age, cooler than our planet’s geologic warming trendline.

Indeed, as telling as Copernicus‘ artificial baseline period, even more so that organization’s decision to ignore that larger context within which Earth seems to be warming today—warming just to get back up to the trendline.