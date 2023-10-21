Federal Energy Subsidies

Here are some data regarding the magnitude of favoritism the Federal government is displaying for one American industry over others. These are from the government’s own Energy Information Administration.

Renewable energy, led by wind and solar, received $15.6 billion in federal government subsidies in fiscal year 2022

natural gas and petroleum liquids industry received $2.3 billion

coal industry received $0.873 billion

“Green”-sourced energy is getting orders of magnitude more taxpayer money than are the far cheaper and reliable fossil fuel-sourced energy.

This is how much green energy is supported by taxpayer funds rather than by energy users with the rates they pay their utilities.

This is how desperate “green” energy pushers are for funding because of how far distant “green” energy is from being economically viable.