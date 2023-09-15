Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, Jr, is unhappy—rightfully so IMNSHO—about the lack of Progressive-Democratic Party primary debates, seeing the lack—again rightfully so—as Party’s move to protect President Joe Biden (D) from having to make a coherent case for his nomination.

However.

If Kennedy, Marianne Williamson, et al., were serious about this, they’d hold a series of debates between themselves (among the several of themselves?), and debate not only each other, but an empty chair placed prominently on the stage that represents Biden.