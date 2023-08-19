I Asked a Question

I asked the following question of Republican Presidential candidate and current North Carolina Senator Tim Scott last Thursday (17 Aug). I’ll follow up with Senator Scott’s answer, or lack, as the case may be.

Senator Scott, Stipulate that there is a deep state swamp in the executive branch. There are bureaucrats between mid-level and appointed/nominated-senate-confirmed levels who refuse to go along with presidential directives. How would you, as President, go about removing those intransigent ones from federal government employ? Thank you. Eric Hines