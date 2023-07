That appears to be what Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a columnist for MSNBC, thinks. In her diatribe against the very concept of physical fitness—it’s a white supremacist, right-wing extremist thing—she pointed out that, after all,

[p]hysical fitness has always been central to the far right. In Mein Kampf, Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu

Zuckerberg both is highly physically fit, and he pursues, with enthusiasm, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Hmm….