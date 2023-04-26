Nah. That’s for rubes. So is speaking extemporaneously, which is involved in taking questions that aren’t from pre-selected questioners with pre-submitted questions and carefully scripted answers.

That’s why President Joe Biden (D) is planning to issue his campaign for reelection announcement by carefully set and scripted video, rather than doing so publicly and taking questions from the madding crowd that is the non-preselected press questioners.

Nor will it even be a current announcement with current reasons for his campaign.

Biden and a producer reportedly filmed the video early this month at the first family’s summer home in the Rehoboth Beach, Delaware[.]

A President who so assiduously avoids direct contact with our nation’s citizens is unfit for the office.