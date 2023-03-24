Republic of China President Tsai Ing-wen is making a formal diplomatic trip to Belize and Guatemala. En route, she’ll make “transit stops” in New York on the way out and in Los Angeles on the way back.

While in New York, Tsai is expected to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R, CA).

The People’s Republic of China’s government men are dismayed. No mind. If President Joe Biden (D) had any courage, Tsai would make an additional transit stop, this one in DC, in the Oval Office, to meet with Biden.

But he doesn’t, so she won’t.