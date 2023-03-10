The People’s Republic of China’s Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, seems to be dismayed with us. The Wall Street Journal‘s headline says it:

China’s Foreign Minister Says Ties With US Risk Going Off the Rails

According to the WSJ, Qin said that

the Biden administration was insincere in saying it wanted to preserve relations and warned the US against engaging in what he called new McCarthyism.

And his boss, PRC President Xi Jinping

criticized what he termed a US policy of “all-round containment, encirclement and suppression” of [the PRC].

Never mind that the PRC badly wants not just encirclement and containment, but a rollback from its seizure and occupation of the South China Sea and other nations’ islands therein, along with a pushback from its overt threats against the Republic of China.

Not to be outdone by his boss, Qin went further:

If the United States does not hit the brakes but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing, and there will surely be conflict and confrontation.

It’s long past time to disconnect economic and technological ties with the PRC altogether, to rapidly plus up the RoC’s ability to defend itself, and to increase our defense assistance to the other nations rimming the South China Sea.