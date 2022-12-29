Another Contemptuous Dismissal

By the barbarian.

The Ukrainian government has proposed a summit at the UN regarding the barbaric Russian invasion of Ukraine, suggesting it could occur within the first two months of the new year, immediately following the barbarian’s being hauled before the bar for his war crimes.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky responded.

What can be a “peace summit” without Russia? It’s very easy to imagine it without Ukraine[.]

This is nothing but a repetition of Vladimir Putin’s dismissal of the concept of nationhood for Ukraine as the barbarian chieftain insisted early on that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, but only a part of Russia. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, does the barbarian the courtesy of recognizing his status. Otherwise, there’d be no entity to bring before the bar.