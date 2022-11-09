A Good Start

But a prerequisite needs to be added. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R, WA) is pushing legislation to beef up law enforcement and law enforcement agencies.

She said Republicans have introduced the Commitment to America plan that includes boosting the ranks of law enforcement by 200,000 more officers with bonuses and hiring incentives.

The perquisite is that the monies proposed under this legislation should be available only to those jurisdictions that do not have (not will promise to rescind) policies that include things like cashless bail, routine charge reduction to levels that would get cashless bail eligibility, decriminalization of drugs, reduced jurisdiction funding for law enforcement agencies, and the like.

Absent that caveat, too many jurisdictions will simply misuse the funds, applying them to other purposes.