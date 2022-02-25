For a partial solution to our nation’s high and growing inflation rate, Joshua Rauh and Kevin Warsh propose increasing the existing cap on I-Bonds that Treasury issues. Under the present cap, Americans are barred from buying more than $10,000 of I-Bonds per year plus committing up to $5,000 of a year’s tax refund to such purchases. Rauh and Warsh want to raise those caps.

However, the connection between this and inflation mitigation is at best tenuous. Selling more I-Bonds only gives the Federal government more money to spend, which is inflationary; it increases the interest payments that must be made annually, which is government spending and so inflationary; and it increases the national debt, which is future inflation.

It’s no solution at all.

Furthermore, given the Biden-Harris administration’s penchant for ever more, and acceleratingly more spending—and that of their cronies, the Progressive-Democratic Party in control of both the House and Senate—it’s not clear to me how raising, or even eliminating, the cap on I-Bond purchases by us citiens would have any material inflation-mitigating outcome.

On a larger matter regarding I-Bonds; TIPS; and other Treasury Bonds, and Bills, and Notes in general—I’m not sure why anyone would want to lend any money at all to a Biden-Harris-led US government. Maybe we should stop lending, and stop rolling existing loans. Collect on the bonds instead, and invest the proceeds in productive endeavors, like, say, the private economy where us average Americans conduct our commerce through our mom-and-pop enterprises and our businesses, small, medium, and large.