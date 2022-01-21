President Joe Biden (D) refuses to release any visitor logs connected to visitors he has when he’s in Delaware—which is as much as a third of his time in office during his first year, just concluding. He’s defending that refusal, using the voice of his Press Secretary, Jen Psaki.

The president goes to Delaware because it’s his home. It’s also where his son and his former wife are buried, and it’s a place that is obviously close to his heart. A lot of presidents go visit their home when they are president.

A responsible press, denied access to visitor logs when the President is at his Delaware home, especially for as much of the year as Biden is, would send reporters and photographers to his home to track those visitors and to keep their own logs of visitations. And publish those logs and images.

However….