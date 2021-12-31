It’s the End of the Year

And it’s time for some humor.
Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up for New Year’s. Middle age is when you’re forced to.
A woman took an afternoon nap on New Year’s Eve. When she woke up, she told her husband, “I just dreamed that you gave me a diamond ring for a New Year’s present. What do you think it all means?” He replied, “Aha, you’ll know tonight!” At midnight, her husband handed her a small gift-wrapped present. Excited, she opened it quickly, but was even more surprised: In it was a book titled The Meaning of Dreams.
A man who had too much to drink decides to walk home on New Year’s Eve. A policeman stopped the man and asked where he was going. “I’m on my way to a lecture,” the man replied. The cop scoffed, “Who gives lectures on New Year’s Eve?” The man answered: “My wife.”
I was going to quit all my bad habits for the New Year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.
My resolution was to read more, so I put the subtitles on on my TV.
How you elect to spend New Year’s Eve will depend on your:
1. age
2. remaining levels of optimism
3. threshold of pain
– Joseph Connolly
An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.
– Bill Vaughan
Wait a second, there’s ANOTHER year? I have to do it all over again???
– Jake Vig @Jake_Vig
Finally, some few readers might wonder why I don’t do a retrospective of the year just concluding. Why I don’t are illustrated as follows:
That great American philosopher, Satchel Paige:
Don’t look back. Something might be gaining on you.
And this, from Italian racing (or so I’ve heard), but that has wide applicability:
What’s behind me is not important.
Finally, finally, this bit, counter-tenor, from Michael Jordan:
I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.