Easy come, easy go. Especially for those ill-sympathized-with rich fat cats. The rest of us….

All that money we saved on our Independence Day celebrations—every one of those 16 cents (and what did we get? Another day older)—is gone, and we’re deeper in debt.

We’re also going to pay a whole lot more for our Thanksgiving Day celebrations.

Nearly every component of the traditional American Thanksgiving dinner, from the disposable aluminum turkey roasting pan to the coffee and pie, will cost more this year, according to agricultural economists, farmers and grocery executives.

Meat and poultry are up over 10% since last year. Raw aluminum is up 80% over the last 16 months; guess how much that roasting pay, made of processed aluminum, is going to cost us.

It’s OK, though. ‘Least all those rich fat cats who made their 16 cents with their superiorly astute purchasing skills for their Independence Day celebrations gonna pay their fair share for the upcoming most expensive Thanksgiving Day celebration inflation can produce.

However, no worries; it’s all good. I have it on good authority that we just need to lower our expectations and quit whining.